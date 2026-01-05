LONDON, Jan ‌4 : Harrison Reed's 97th-minute screamer gave Fulham a dramatic 2-2 home draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, after Cody Gakpo thought he had won it for the visitors in added time.

Liverpool academy graduate Harry Wilson gave Fulham the lead in the 17th minute with a sweet shot into the bottom corner after he was played in by Raul Jimenez, with the goal initially disallowed for offside before VAR intervened.

The visitors looked toothless in the first half without top scorer Hugo Ekitike, but improved after the break and Florian Wirtz ‌put them level with a clinical finish in the 57th minute for his second ‌Liverpool goal.

After Alexis Mac Allister and Wilson both hit the woodwork in a frantic, end-to-end second half, Gakpo seemingly snatched the win in the 94th minute, bundling home Jeremie Frimpong's cross to spark wild celebrations from the travelling Reds.

But Reed earned a share of the spoils at the death with a sublime long-range strike, finding the top corner from all of 30 metres with his first goal since April 2023.

Liverpool – now unbeaten in eight league games and nine in all competitions – remain fourth ‍on 34 points from 20 games, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal. Fulham are 11th with 28 points.

LATE DRAMA LEAVES LIVERPOOL FURTHER BEHIND

Liverpool had the better early chances, with Gakpo having an early shot deflected just wide before spurning a better chance when played through by Curtis Jones.

Wilson, who has made two senior Liverpool appearances, made no mistake in a near-identical position shortly after, firing crisply across ​Alisson from just inside the box having ‌run on to Jimenez's perfectly-weighted ball around the corner.

Liverpool looked flat and slow, with Gakpo looking out of sorts in an unfamiliar central role and Fulham were rarely troubled before the break.

The Reds began brightly after ​halftime, though, and Gakpo had the ball in the net within two minutes of the restart but was clearly offside.

Wirtz thought he ⁠was the latest to have an apparent goal disallowed, ‌finishing nicely after Conor Bradley's barrelling run before the flag went up. But after a lengthy VAR check the goal ​stood, with Issa Diop having played the German onside.

Liverpool were rampant and Fulham had to cling on before they began to reassert themselves, with the dangerous Wilson hitting the crossbar with a chip after Alisson ‍fumbled at the feet of Jimenez on the edge of the box.

Fulham's fans roared in expectation as seven added minutes were announced ⁠but it was Gakpo who seemingly settled the contest with a scruffy finish after Joachim Andersen missed an attempted block.

Reed, though, had other ideas ​and unleashed an unstoppable shot past ‌Alisson to give Fulham a point they fully deserved while Liverpool again dropped points to a ‍late ​goal.