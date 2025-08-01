Rees-Zammit leaves NFL after 18 months to return to rugby union

Louis Rees-Zammit has ended his American football adventure and will return to rugby union after swapping the sport for the NFL 18 months ago, the former Wales winger said.

Four-times Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs signed the 24-year-old Welshman in March last year after he impressed scouts at the NFL International Player Pathway, but later left him off their roster for the 2024 season.

Last August, Rees-Zammit joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of their practice squad before signing to their active roster in February.

"I've got an exciting announcement to make! I've decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby!" Rees-Zammit posted on Instagram late on Thursday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It's been a great experience but it's time to come home. I've decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season."

Rees-Zammit made his debut in 2020 and won the Six Nations Championship with Wales the following year. He made 32 appearances for his country, scoring 14 tries, playing his last match for Wales at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, when they lost to Argentina in the quarter-finals.

"There's only one thing that's on my mind, that's coming back to rugby and doing what I do best. I can't explain how excited I am!!" he added.

"There'll be more news to come soon but for now, see you soon rugby fans."