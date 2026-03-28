Reijnders grabs winner as Dutch fight back to beat Norway

AMSTERDAM, March 27 : The Netherlands fought back to edge Norway 2-1 in their World Cup warm-up clash on Friday, with Tijjani Reijnders delivering the winner at the Amsterdam Arena.

Norway held off early Dutch pressure to open the scoring in the 24th minute through Andreas Schjelderup but home captain Virgil van Dijk levelled 10 minutes before the break.

Reijnders’s winner came in the 51st minute as the Dutch ramped up the pressure on a Norwegian team playing without Erling Haaland or Martin Odegaard.

The high-intensity friendly served as preparation for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. in June, where the Netherlands are in Group F with Japan, Tunisia and either Poland or Sweden. Norway have been drawn in Group I with France, Senegal and either Bolivia or Iraq.

Schjelderup’s goal was an outstanding individual effort as he cut in off the left flank, teasing Dutch fullback Denzel Dumfries before gliding inside past him and unleashing a shot that gave goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen no chance.

An equaliser always looked likely after that but Norway will be disappointed with Van Dijk easily climbing above their defence to head home from a corner for his 12th international goal.

Donyell Malen was narrowly wide minutes after the break after a speedy combination with Cody Gakpo but it did not take long for the Dutch to go ahead.

Gakpo stole possession in the midfield before Dumfries took over possession and fed Reijnders, who was right in front of goal and able to thrash the ball into the back of the net.

A multitude of changes after the hour mark took the steam out of the clash. Norway brought on five substitutes in a single swoop and between the two sides they made a total of 12 changes.

There was a late chance for Norway as striker Jorgen Strand Larsen’s audacious back heel from a strong square pass almost deceived Verbruggen, who scrambled to keep it out.

"Overall, we played a good match against a good opponent," van Dijk said.

"I thought we were better in the second half, partly because they were a bit more tired. Ultimately, we had enough chances to score more goals. Defensively, we were also solid. We won deservedly and now we move on," added the captain.

The Dutch, now unbeaten in their last 13 outings, next host Ecuador in Eindhoven on Tuesday while Switzerland visit Norway in Oslo the same night as the sides continue their preparations for the World Cup.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)