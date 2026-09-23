Reijnders says Man City role, Saudi offer prompted surprise summer switch

AMSTERDAM, Sept 23 : Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders said he did not like the role he was being asked to play at Manchester City and that he could not turn down the financial package being offered by Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah.

Reijnders, who joined the Saudi Pro League side in a surprise 61 million euro ($69.70 million) move, had wanted to play as a dynamic midfielder, moving between attack and defence, but increasingly found himself playing more as an attacking midfielder.

"In pre-season, I noticed that things were heading in that direction again at City, and I started thinking about whether I wanted another season like that,” he told reporters as the Dutch national team prepared for Thursday’s Nations League game against Germany.

“The honest answer was no. I wanted to look elsewhere, and then I heard from the club that I was allowed to do so.

"I think a lot of people have the idea that your career as a top footballer is over when you make a move like this. I initially felt that way too," he said of the Saudi switch.

Discussions with Al Qadsiah coach Brendan Rodgers convinced him otherwise.

"He said I could have three or four very enjoyable years here and then return to Europe. There are enough examples of that now. That is my goal too," Reijnders, 28, said.

"With all the big names, I actually rate the Saudi league higher than the Eredivisie (Dutch league). If people want to judge the football there, they should watch it first."

Reports said Reijnders had signed a deal worth around 100 million euros over four years in Saudi Arabia.

"You can always play the moralist, but I think everyone would say yes to that," he said.

"I don't want to have to work anymore after my career. I didn't need to after City either, but now I can also set up future generations of my family well.

"If this choice means my grandchildren can also live comfortably, why wouldn't I do it?"

($1 = 0.8751 euros)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)