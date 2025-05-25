Relegated Southampton appoint Still as manager

Southampton named Will Still as their manager on a three-year contract on Sunday as the relegated south-coast club tasked the 32-year-old with bringing them back to the Premier League.

Southampton suffered the earliest-ever relegation in Premier League history when they lost 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in April, with Croatian manager Ivan Juric leaving the club the following day.

Belgium-born Englishman Still had left his role as head coach of French side Lens last week.

"The project that has been laid out to me is very impressive and, all together, I believe we can build a clear identity and a very positive future for the team," Still said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I'm eager to get to work this summer and start building a close-knit group that can make everyone proud and ultimately get us back to where we belong; in the Premier League."

Still guided Lens to a eighth-place finish in Ligue 1, having joined the club on a three-year contract in June last year.

He had coaching spells at French side Stade de Reims as well as Belgian clubs Beerschot and Lierse.

"Will is a young, innovative manager who has already gained significant experience throughout his career...," Southampton Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said.

"What was very apparent in our discussions was the clarity of his philosophy and the identity he wants his teams to have, but also his willingness and ability to adapt to different situations as they present themselves..."

Southampton looked on course to equal Derby County's season-low tally of 11 Premier League points in 2007-08, but a surprise goalless draw against Manchester City moved them to 12 points this month.

They host second-placed Arsenal in the final game of the season on Sunday.