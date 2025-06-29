Relief for Spain as Bonmati cleared to return after health scare

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been discharged from hospital after treatment for viral meningitis and is expected to rejoin the national squad soon, the Spanish Football Federation said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old missed Spain's 3-1 victory over Japan in a friendly on Friday as the team prepare for their European Championship Group B match against Portugal on July 3.

The Barcelona player, winner of the Ballon d'Or award in 2023 and 2024, posted a photo from her hospital bed on social media on Sunday, giving a thumbs-up and stating: "Fortunately, everything is going well. I hope to return soon."

Bonmati has been pivotal for Spain, scoring 30 goals in 78 appearances and helping them win the 2023 Women's World Cup and last year's Nations League.

Spain, who also have Belgium and Italy in their group, are aiming to surpass their best Euro finish, a semi-final appearance in 1997.