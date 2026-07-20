Rennie wins over doubters as New Zealand embraces new era

July 20 : Dave Rennie’s appointment as All Blacks coach was initially greeted with scepticism, but a flawless 3-0 start to the Nations Championship has swiftly reshaped perceptions of the man chosen to replace Scott Robertson.

New Zealand signed off from the southern hemisphere leg of the new, global tournament with a thumping 40-21 win over Ireland on Saturday, having already crushed Italy 47-17 and edged an understrength France 34-32 in their opener.

While there was quibbling from the nation's loudest rugby pundits after the France and Italy wins, the All Blacks' commitment to a fast and furious running game under Rennie generated rave reviews after the Ireland demolition.

"The fog that sat over this team throughout 2024 and 2025 has lifted – and the All Blacks now have a universally understood vision of being a team that plays at a high-tempo with a multi-option attack plan," wrote the New Zealand Herald's Gregor Paul.

Only months ago, fans were lamenting a lack of global interest and competition in the recruiting process for a new coach following Robertson's abrupt departure in the off-season.

Rennie's only opponent for the role was another New Zealander in Jamie Joseph, the long-serving Japan coach.

After Robertson's lack of experience at test level was exposed, New Zealand Rugby wanted a coach with international experience.

Many in the nation backed Joseph to take the reins, having done great things with Japan, including taking them to a first World Cup quarter-final on home soil in 2019.

Rennie arrived with a less compelling record and was sacked by Australia in 2023 to make way for Eddie Jones. His 38 per cent win rate stands as the worst among Wallabies coaches with over 30 tests in charge.

Three weeks into his All Blacks reign, however, those doubts have given way to growing optimism, with the 2027 World Cup in Australia now little more than a year away.

ATTACKING DNA

Rennie has made decisive moves to break from the Robertson era, a period marked by player discontent and high staff turnover.

Most of those moves have borne early fruit, including the decision to anoint Ardie Savea captain in place of the injury-prone Scott Barrett.

Savea represents much of what Rennie appears to want from this All Blacks side: toughness, humility and an uncompromising commitment to the team.

Rather than persisting with Robertson favourite, Beauden Barrett, Rennie has promoted Ruben Love as starting flyhalf and made tweaks to a back-line that was often disjointed under Robertson.

Deployed on the right wing rather than fullback, Will Jordan has racked up six tries, while Damian McKenzie has been a menace in the number 15 jersey.

The Ireland win showed an All Blacks side that has rediscovered their traditional attacking DNA and married it seamlessly to set piece pressure and hard work at the breakdown.

While the early signs under Rennie have been encouraging, a sterner test awaits next month when New Zealand travel to South Africa for a four-test tour against the world champions.

Since the All Blacks lost the 2023 World Cup final 12-11 to the Springboks, the gap has only grown between the Southern Hemisphere powers.

Under Robertson, New Zealand lost three out of four matches against South Africa, including a record 43-10 humiliation in their last meeting in Wellington last year.

Robertson's failure to produce a team capable of challenging the Springboks' supremacy was viewed dimly by the nation's rugby powers and increasingly restless fans.

Another emphatic South African victory could bring Rennie's honeymoon to an abrupt end.