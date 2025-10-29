Logo
Resilient Napoli edge Lecce to go three points clear
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - October 28, 2025 Napoli's Frank Anguissa celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - October 28, 2025 Napoli's Mathias Olivera in action with Lecce's Danilo Veiga REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - October 28, 2025 Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo in action with Lecce's Lameck Banda REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - October 28, 2025 Napoli's Scott McTominay applauds fans after the match with Billy Gilmour and Matteo Politano REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
29 Oct 2025 03:43AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2025 04:05AM)
LECCE, Italy :A goal from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa earned Napoli a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Lecce on Tuesday, sending them three points clear at the top of Serie A.

Injury-hit Napoli, missing key players including Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, controlled possession and created chances in the first half but failed to find the breakthrough.

Francesco Camarda could have put Lecce ahead from the penalty spot just before the hour mark after a handball by Juan Jesus, but Napoli keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved his attempt.

Zambo Anguissa broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, glancing a free kick into the far top corner to give Napoli the three points.

With the win Napoli moved clear at the Serie A summit with 21 points, three ahead of AS Roma who play Parma on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
