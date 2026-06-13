Revitalised energy in Belgium squad gets Witsel's approval

SEATTLE, June 13 : Belgium veteran Axel Witsel senses a renewed energy in his country’s World Cup squad, looking to put a disastrous tournament four years ago behind them and have an outside shot this time in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Few footballers at the World Cup have had as long an international career as the 37-year-old Witsel, who made his international debut in 2008 and is competing in his fourth World Cup this year.

He was part of Belgium’s "golden generation" that reached the quarter-final in 2014 and semi-final in 2018 but also in the squad that crashed out in the first round in Qatar in 2022.

He announced his retirement from international football soon after but was then persuaded back for Euro 2024 where he served as cover and made the squad again for the World Cup.

“I’m really happy to be here. Not everyone gets the opportunity to take part in a fourth World Cup, and I’m proud of it,” he told reporters.

“When I look at this squad, maybe it’s comparable to 2014 in Brazil, with that mix of experienced players, the new generation, and the atmosphere we have within the group.

“Rudi Garcia has managed to re-energise the entire squad,” Witsel said of the French coach appointed at the start of last year.

“As soon as I returned to the group, I felt that little positive something, that extra spark — especially since the start of our preparations. Being at a World Cup remains the very highest level. I realise how important it is to be part of an event like this.”

Witsel, relegated with Girona from LaLiga at the end of the season, is used mainly off the bench.

“I know my role, and it’s different from what it used to be. The coach knows he can count on me, whether as a starter or coming off the bench. I’m available — that’s why I’m here," he added.

“The most important thing is the group. There are no egos in this squad. We’re not into that kind of thing. That’s why the atmosphere is really good."

Belgium will get their Group G campaign underway against Egypt in Seattle on Monday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)