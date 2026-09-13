Revival of rugby tour between New Zealand and South Africa proves a success

CAPE TOWN, Sept 13 : New Zealand and South Africa have successfully created a new sporting property in "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry", reviving the traditional tours between the two countries into an absorbing spectacle of brute strength contrasted with slick finesse.

Some 30 years since the All Blacks last embarked on a full-scale tour of South Africa, they arrived in the country last month for an eight-match, six-week tour that culminated in a money-spinning last test in Baltimore, as the two teams hopped on a plane across the Atlantic to conclude their series in the United States on Saturday.

The proceeds from Saturday's 43-28 win for the Springboks at the home of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens are expected to generate considerable profit for both unions, who are sharing the spoils of the new franchise that will resume in four years' time when the Springboks tour New Zealand.

The traditional tour, with a test series intertwined with matches against provincial opposition, looked like an obsolete concept after rugby's professional era began three decades ago, save for the British & Irish Lions.

Every four years, the Lions provide a reminder of the excitement generated by a tour and with New Zealand and South Africa looking to earn more revenue from their status as the top two rugby-playing nations, turning towards each other was an obvious formula.

South Africa first toured New Zealand in 1921, and the All Blacks first travelled to South Africa in 1928, and a sporting enmity has existed ever since.

The marketers will be delighted with the success of the revived tour, not only the crowds for the tests and international interest but the level of rugby that the Boks and All Blacks produced. With the World Cup one year away, the two have sent a strong signal of potential to the rest of the field that will assemble in Australia next October.

South Africa bounced back from a blundering first test defeat in Johannesburg last month to win the series 3-1, battering the All Blacks into submission over three successive Saturdays in attritional contests, but never looking sure of victory until the dying stages of the matches.

"Look at all the numbers, and they're very even, but the Springboks were electric with their opportunities," said Kiwi coach Dave Rennie, who took over this year and has sharpened the All Blacks' traditional attacking approach and made them extremely dangerous in possession.

In the end, however, South Africa were able to counter their running game as well as dominate upfront and emerge favourites for a third successive World Cup next year.

"We are proud to be part of this. Not necessarily the win," said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus on Saturday.

"One day when we're old, we'll say we played in 2026, in that first tour when the Greatest Rivalry started again."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by xx)