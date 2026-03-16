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Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool
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Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool

Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 15, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison reacts with Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..

16 Mar 2026 02:35AM
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LIVERPOOL, March 15 : Liverpool missed the chance to return to the Premier League's top four as Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison struck a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai's 18th-minute free kick had looked like securing the points for Liverpool but the hosts were unconvincing and could have no complaints.

Former Everton striker Richarlison was a constant threat for the visitors and fired a low shot past Alisson in the 89th minute to secure a vital point in his side's relegation battle.

Liverpool moved above Chelsea into fifth place with 49 points from 30 games while Tottenham's first point in six Premier League games left them 16th with 30, one point above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters
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