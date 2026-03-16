Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, March 15 : Liverpool missed the chance to return to the Premier League's top four as Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison struck a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai's 18th-minute free kick had looked like securing the points for Liverpool but the hosts were unconvincing and could have no complaints.

Former Everton striker Richarlison was a constant threat for the visitors and fired a low shot past Alisson in the 89th minute to secure a vital point in his side's relegation battle.

Liverpool moved above Chelsea into fifth place with 49 points from 30 games while Tottenham's first point in six Premier League games left them 16th with 30, one point above the relegation zone.