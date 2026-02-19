Logo
Logo

Sport

Right royal mix-up - Princess Anne mistakes England prop Heyes for TV star Marler
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Right royal mix-up - Princess Anne mistakes England prop Heyes for TV star Marler

Right royal mix-up - Princess Anne mistakes England prop Heyes for TV star Marler
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v England - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - February 14, 2026 Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu receives the Calcutta Cup trophy from Britain's Princess Anne as he celebrates with teammates after victory over England REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Right royal mix-up - Princess Anne mistakes England prop Heyes for TV star Marler
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - February 7, 2026 England's Joe Heyes in action with Wales' Alex Mann. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
19 Feb 2026 02:56AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2026 02:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 18 : England's Joe Heyes revealed a case of mistaken identity when Princess Anne confused him with retired teammate Joe Marler during pre-match introductions ahead of their Six Nations match against Scotland.

The Princess Royal, the late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter and patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, greeted both teams before Scotland's victory at Murrayfield last weekend, but mistook 26-year-old tighthead prop Heyes for retired loosehead Marler, who has carved out an entertainment career since retiring in 2024.

"She thought I was Joe Marler which was... quite upsetting," Heyes said.

Marler, 35, was a contestant on "The Celebrity Traitors", a reality television series.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara is married to England World Cup winner Mike Tindall.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement