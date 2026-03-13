Rights groups urge FIFA to ensure inclusive World Cup

March 12 : Rights groups have urged FIFA to ensure the 2026 World Cup upholds commitments to inclusivity and safety, warning that U.S. immigration policies and concerns over press freedom could undermine the tournament.

The Sport & Rights Alliance said the governing body had promised a "safe, welcoming and inclusive" competition under its Human Rights Framework but that rhetoric and immigration policies under U.S. President Donald Trump risked creating fear among fans, journalists and communities.

"Football brings the world together — but not if U.S. visa bans and mass deportation raids keep immigrants, workers, journalists, communities, and fans away," the coalition of rights groups wrote in a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino released on Thursday.

The 2026 World Cup, the first to feature 48 teams, will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with matches staged in 16 host cities.

Asked about the concerns, the White House said the administration was focused on delivering a successful event.

"President Trump is focused on making this the greatest World Cup ever while ensuring it is the safest and most secure in history," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said when asked for comment.

The coalition also urged FIFA to work with host governments to guarantee access for fans and media and to ensure the tournament respects rights including free expression, press freedom and protections for workers and local communities.

"With weeks until kick-off, most of the 16 World Cup host committees still have not released the Human Rights Action Plans they are supposed to produce," it said. "It is impossible to manage human rights risks without identifying them and putting in place systems to manage them."