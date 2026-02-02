Rising Franzoni and Bormio 'King' Paris boost Italy’s alpine skiing hopes

MILAN, Feb 2 : Giovanni Franzoni's rapid ascent in the Alpine skiing World Cup rankings has transformed the Italian into an unexpected medal contender and lifted the host nation's chances of striking gold at this month's Milano Cortina Olympics.

The 24-year-old began the season with no World Cup podiums, having finished 49th in the overall standings last year.

But a string of standout results this winter, crowned by a stunning downhill triumph on Kitzbuehel's infamous Streif piste, have turned Franzoni into a serious challenger.

In Kitzbuehel, where a victory has long eluded dominant Alpine skier Marco Odermatt, the young Franzoni pipped the seasoned World Cup leader by 0.07 seconds.

"It's crazy ... it's just my second time here," a shaken Franzoni said shortly after his win in the famed Austrian skiing resort, which saw three Italians in the top 10.

Italy can also count on Dominik Paris, who at 36 is one of the sport's most accomplished speed specialists and a three-times winner on the Streif, to bolster its medal prospects.

On Sunday, Paris claimed second place in the Crans Montana downhill, the last World Cup race before the Games.

'KING OF BORMIO' MEETS YOUNG HEIR

Franzoni, long billed as a promising all-rounder after winning junior world titles in downhill, super-G and combined, has surged into the elite this winter.

His Kitzbuehel win on January 24 came eight days after his maiden World Cup victory in the Wengen super-G.

That signalled a rapid transformation from outsider to Olympic contender alongside the favourites in the downhill and super-G - Switzerland's Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen.

The Italian’s emergence is all the more striking given the emotional burden he has carried this season.

Franzoni’s close friend, Matteo Franzoso, died following injuries in a training crash in Chile four months ago, a loss he has repeatedly said fuels his performances.

He dedicated his victory to his lost friend. "I had Matteo on my mind because we were roommates," he said.

While Franzoni brings energy, his teammate Paris brings consistency and experience, particularly in Bormio which will host the men's Alpine skiing Olympic races.The taciturn Paris has won 24 World Cup races across downhill and super‑G during his career and remains a consistent force on the circuit, with multiple victories and podiums in recent seasons. He finished second in Crans Montana and third in the Val Gardena's downhill this World Cup season.

But his real strength is his dominance of the Stelvio course in Bormio, one of the toughest on the circuit, where the Alpine skiing races will take place.

Paris has claimed seven World Cup victories on the notoriously demanding Olympic course, a feat which has earned him the nickname 'King of Bormio'.

His experience may help him withstand the pressure of competing on home snow at the February 6 to 22 Games.

Franzoni's rapid rise and Paris' deep knowledge of the Stelvio race give Italy a new homegrown hope of a place on the podium at the Olympics in one of its most-thrilling events.