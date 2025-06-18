Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

River Plate see off Urawa to make winning start at Club World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

River Plate see off Urawa to make winning start at Club World Cup

River Plate see off Urawa to make winning start at Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group E - River Plate v Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 17, 2025 River Plate's Facundo Colidio celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
River Plate see off Urawa to make winning start at Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group E - River Plate v Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 17, 2025 River Plate's Facundo Colidio and Paulo Diaz celebrate after the match REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
River Plate see off Urawa to make winning start at Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group E - River Plate v Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 17, 2025 River Plate's Facundo Colidio celebrates scoring their first goal with River Plate's Marcos Acuna, River Plate's Sebastian Driussi and River Plate's Enzo Perez IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Stephen Brashear
River Plate see off Urawa to make winning start at Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group E - River Plate v Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 17, 2025 River Plate's Franco Mastantuono in action with Urawa Red Diamonds' Matheus Savio REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
River Plate see off Urawa to make winning start at Club World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group E - River Plate v Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 17, 2025 River Plate's Kevin Castano in action with Urawa Red Diamonds' Samuel Gustafsson REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
18 Jun 2025 05:12AM (Updated: 18 Jun 2025 05:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEATTLE, WA :River Plate opened their Club World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday, with goals from Facundo Colidio, Sebastian Driussi and Maxi Meza enough to see off a spirited challenge from the Japanese side.

The Argentine team got off to a dominant start and opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Colidio headed home a fine cross from Marcos Acuna on the left.

Driussi doubled the lead three minutes into the second half, capitalising on a poor header back from Marius Hoibraten to head the ball over the advancing goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa and into an empty net.

Striker Driussi was forced off soon after, having picked up an injury in the build up, and Urawa pulled one back in the 58th minute through Yusuke Matsuo, who calmly converted a penalty following a foul by Acuna.

While Urawa pushed hard for an equaliser, substitute Meza delivered the decisive blow in the 73rd minute, with yet another header from Acuna's corner, his second assist of the match.

River will face Mexico's Monterrey on Saturday, while Urawa take on Champions League runners-up Inter Milan in Group E.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement