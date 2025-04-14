River Plate's Borja scores late goal to snatch 1-1 draw with Talleres

BUENOS AIRES :Miguel Borja struck late to earn River Plate a 1-1 draw with Talleres at the Estadio Monumental in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Sunday.

River were held to a fourth consecutive draw, missing the chance to secure a spot in the round of 16, as they sit fourth in Group B with 22 points. Talleres are ninth on 13 points.

Group A leaders Boca Juniors secured qualification to the next round with a 3-1 win at Belgrano on Saturday. The top eight teams from each of the two groups progress to the round of 16.

"We had chances in the first half to open the scoring, but it didn't happen," River midfielder Franco Mastantuono told ESPN. "We've been making bad decisions in the final third. We're very angry about the draw."

River dominated possession early on but were unable to break the deadlock, as Talleres goalkeeper Guido Herrera denied Facundo Colidio in a one-on-one on the half-hour mark.

Second-half substitute Valentin Depietri made an immediate impact for Talleres, capping a superb solo run with a low finish past River goalkeeper Franco Armani in the 50th minute.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser but were not clinical enough in front of goal, with Franco Mastantuono hitting the woodwork late on and Talleres keeper Herrera pulling off some key saves.

However, Borja equalised three minutes from time with a towering header from Gonzalo Montiel's cross.

"We've been unlucky, sometimes you need a little bit of that too," Mastantuono said. "I don't know if it's a matter of bad decision making or a matter of bad luck as I said. I think we are doing things right but can't score."