Robinson and Tongue put England on top against Pakistan

LEEDS, England, Aug 19 : Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue took five wickets apiece as England dominated the opening day of the first test against Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who have lost 13 of their last 18 tests, struggled in the difficult batting conditions and were dismissed for just 171.

Robinson removed four of Pakistan's top five batters with his movement off the seam, ending up with 5-51, while Tongue shot out the tail with his pace to finish with 5-46.

With England reaching 112-2 at the close, it was a satisfying start as England captain for Joe Root, back in the role for a second stint after the international retirement of Ben Stokes and unbeaten on 37 at the close.

Root put Pakistan in to bat after winning the toss and Robinson made an instant impact, trapping Azan Awais lbw with the opening delivery of the innings. It was the first time a wicket had fallen to the first ball of a series in England.

When Robinson, who missed the last two tests of the New Zealand series earlier this summer with a knee injury, removed Shan Masood lbw in the fifth over, Pakistan were reeling at 6-2.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique steadied the ship either side of a rain delay with a partnership of 91 but Tongue removed Imam to a good, low catch at second slip by Harry Brook for 42 and Shafique fell for 61 to Robinson to put England back on top.

Pakistan’s stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha and Ali Usman then went in successive balls to the pace of Tongue and the tourists’ tail was quickly polished off with the last five wickets falling for 21 runs.

England lost Ben Duckett for 15 to the probing Mohammad Abbas – the sixth lbw dismissal of the day – and fellow opener Emilio Gay, who edged Mohammad Ali to Agha at slip for 33. But an unbroken stand of 64 from Root and Jordan Cox saw England through to the end of play as the home side came out fast in their attempt to win a first test series since December 2024.