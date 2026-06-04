Robinson leads England fightback after New Zealand's Jamieson humbles hosts

LONDON, England, June 4 : Ollie Robinson marked his return to England’s test side with a four-wicket haul as New Zealand slid to 61-6 at stumps, trailing by 79 runs after a see-saw opening day of the three-match series at Lord’s on Thursday.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson grabbed five wickets as England were dismissed for 140 in rain-interrupted conditions, but Robinson (4-10) struck three times in his opening over to leave the visitors in trouble as England hit back after their batting collapse.

"I can’t really put it into words, it feels a bit surreal. Couldn’t have dreamt it to be honest. It’s just so good to be back," Robinson told Sky.

JAMIESON'S FIVE-WICKET HAUL SINKS ENGLAND

Put in to bat first, England debutant Emilio Gay, who had earlier represented Italy in white-ball cricket, edged Jamieson (5-62) to the first slip after scoring eight runs.

The rain forced players into an early lunch shortly after, with England at 24-1.

When the match resumed, Nathan Smith trapped England's other opener Ben Duckett (19) leg before wicket, and seven deliveries later Will O'Rourke condemned Jacob Bethell to a similar fate. O'Rourke struck again in his next over as Joe Root departed after scoring just one run.

Jamieson, playing in a test match for the first time since February 2024 after a long battle with recurring lower back stress fractures, then outwitted Jamie Smith with a good-length ball that cut into the off stump.

England were at 55-5 with Harry Brook, dropped at backward point earlier by Devon Conway, trying to hold the other end. But Brook was waging a lonely battle, as captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson fell to Jamieson in quick succession.

Brook's resistance also ended when he tried to hit Nathan Smith for six, but was caught by Jamieson, departing for 56.

Shoaib Bashir (14) and an unbeaten Josh Tongue added 22 runs for the last wicket to get England to 140, a miserable start to the series.

ROBINSON STRIKES BACK

But soon after New Zealand's innings started, it became clear that the pitch, acting even less predictably after multiple bouts of rain, would be just as difficult for the visitors.

Robinson trapped opener Conway leg before wicket for one, and two balls later Kane Williamson was caught by Gay at short leg. In the very next delivery, Robinson dismissed Rachin Ravindra, leaving New Zealand at 2-3.

Daryl Mitchell (12) was the next to fall to Robinson, as the ball pitched around off stump and cut through the batter's defensive stance to hit the wickets.

New Zealand were reeling at 29-6 when Glenn Phillips (31 not out) and Nathan Smith stabilised the innings with an unbeaten 32-run partnership, before poor light conditions forced umpires to end the day's play after only 59 overs between the two teams.

"I was just trying to wobble it and hit a full length. This pitch reacts better when you try to wobble it," said Robinson.

"It was my day. Two of the decisions were umpire’s call, which sometimes doesn’t go your way."