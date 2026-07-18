Rodri tells Spain to chase World Cup dream without fear against Messi's Argentina

NEW YORK, July 17 : Spain captain Rodri has urged his teammates to carry more hunger than fear into Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina, where Lionel Messi and a side he called "the team to beat" stand between them and football's biggest prize.

Spain arrive at the final after winning the Nations League and European Championship in recent years, a glittering rise that Rodri said had been built step by step rather than conjured overnight.

"We've been through a gradual process of growth, where we've seen a team mature over the last few years," Rodri told a press conference on Friday.

"This team and this generation were going to make a name for themselves... and now reaching the final of a World Cup. So we're pleased with the journey the team has taken, but we're not stopping there; our ambition goes much further."

For Rodri, who has won the Champions League with Manchester City and the Ballon d'Or, the World Cup remains the summit.

"The greatest thing that can happen to you is to become world champion," he said. "I'm happy with my career, but there's always that drive to keep going."

Spain have conceded only once in the tournament and Rodri said they were a "very well-rounded team" who control their own penalty area, the opposition's and the midfield. Asked to identify Spain's weaknesses, he smiled and kept the scouting report safely locked away.

"We have strengths and weaknesses," he said. "We have few weaknesses, but I'll keep those to myself."

ARGENTINA'S 'COMPETITIVE SPIRIT'

The obstacle could hardly be more formidable. Argentina are in a second consecutive World Cup final, powered by the competitive streak, late goals and comeback habit that have made them such awkward company.

Rodri said Spain had taken note of that steel.

"What you're clearly referring to is the competitive spirit that this team possesses, their ability to come back from adverse situations, and their character," he said.

"We have to go for the win; we have to be determined to win the World Cup, and we have to be ambitious. And I think that means being ourselves throughout the match."

Then there is Messi, who needs little introduction but received one anyway from Rodri.

"For me, he's the greatest player of all time," Rodri said. "He's a player who's been able to lead his national team to win the World Cup and, in this case, to the final.

"But Argentina is much more than just Messi... obviously, we'll have to keep an eye on him, but also on many others."

Rodri expected a more physical battle than their 2-0 win over France in the semi-finals.

"Sunday's match is going to be a different one; I think it'll be more of a battle, more physical, and we'll have to be prepared," he said.

Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph also hovers over this generation, though Rodri said football had changed too much for easy comparisons.

What remains, he said, is the lesson of a group that chased what once seemed impossible.

"They went into it with that determination," Rodri said. "That's what I'd take from that generation."