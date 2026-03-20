Rodriguez leads Colombia squad for Croatia, France friendlies

BOGOTA, March 19 : Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo has named captain James Rodriguez in his squad for upcoming friendlies against Croatia and France after he returned to action in Major League Soccer following his departure from Mexico's Club Leon.

Rodriguez, 34, joined Minnesota United following a three-month spell on the sidelines after leaving Club Leon and has been building up his fitness ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 in North America.

Forwards Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich and Luis Suarez of Sporting Lisbon were also named in the squad, both coming into camp on the back of impressive club campaigns.

Colombia face Croatia on March 26 in Orlando before taking on France three days later in Washington, with the South American side kicking off their Group K World Cup campaign against Uzbekistan on June 17.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Alvaro Montero (Velez Sarsfield), David Ospina (Atletico Nacional).

Defenders: Yerson Mosquera (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace), Johan Mojica (Mallorca), Juan David Cabal (Juventus), Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray), Deiver Machado (Nantes), Santiago Arias (Independiente), Jhon Lucumi (Bologna)

Midfielders: James Rodriguez (Minnesota United), Jorge Carrascal (Flamengo) Richard Rios (Benfica), Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), Gustavo Puerta (Racing Santander), Jhon Arias (Palmeiras), Jaminton Campaz (Rosario Central), Juan Fernando Quintero and Kevin Castano (both River Plate).

Forwards: Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich), Luis Suarez (Sporting Lisbon), Rafael Santos Borre (Internacional), Carlos Andres Gomez (Vasco da Gama), Jhon Cordoba (Krasnodar), Johan Carbonero (Internacional).