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Rodriguez starts as Colombia return to World Cup against debutants Uzbekistan
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Rodriguez starts as Colombia return to World Cup against debutants Uzbekistan

Rodriguez starts as Colombia return to World Cup against debutants Uzbekistan

FILE PHOTO: Jul 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez (10) celebrates after a goal during the first half against the Panama in the Copa America Quarterfinal at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

18 Jun 2026 08:52AM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 09:23AM)
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MEXICO CITY, June 17 : Colombia talisman James Rodriguez was picked to start his side's World Cup Group K opener while Uzbekistan's all-time leading goalscorer Eldor Shomurodov has the honour of leading out his team for their tournament debut.

• Colombia captain Rodriguez, 34, deemed fit to start in his third World Cup after recent fitness issues.

• Coach Nestor Lorenzo picks Luis Suarez and Luis Diaz to lead the line in Colombia's first World Cup since 2018.

• Striker Shomurodov captains Uzbekistan having scored a record 44 goals for his country.

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• Abdukodir Khusanov anchors a five-man backline for Fabio Cannavaro's side.

Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Oston Urunov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.

Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Gustavo Puerta, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.        

 

 

Source: Reuters

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