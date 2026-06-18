Rodriguez starts as Colombia return to World Cup against debutants Uzbekistan

MEXICO CITY, June 17 : Colombia talisman James Rodriguez was picked to start his side's World Cup Group K opener while Uzbekistan's all-time leading goalscorer Eldor Shomurodov has the honour of leading out his team for their tournament debut.

• Colombia captain Rodriguez, 34, deemed fit to start in his third World Cup after recent fitness issues.

• Coach Nestor Lorenzo picks Luis Suarez and Luis Diaz to lead the line in Colombia's first World Cup since 2018.

• Striker Shomurodov captains Uzbekistan having scored a record 44 goals for his country.

• Abdukodir Khusanov anchors a five-man backline for Fabio Cannavaro's side.

Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Oston Urunov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.

Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Gustavo Puerta, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.