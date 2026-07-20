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Rohit brushes aside retirement talk, says focus remains on representing India
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Rohit brushes aside retirement talk, says focus remains on representing India

Rohit brushes aside retirement talk, says focus remains on representing India
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 19, 2026 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Rohit brushes aside retirement talk, says focus remains on representing India
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 19, 2026 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Rohit brushes aside retirement talk, says focus remains on representing India
FILE PHOTO: India's Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket in the first ODI vs England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 14, 2026. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/File Photo
20 Jul 2026 06:44PM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 07:01PM)
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(Corrects age from 38 to 39 in 2nd para)

July 20 : Former India captain Rohit Sharma has dismissed speculation over his international future, saying his sole focus remains on representing the country and contributing to the team's success.

The 39-year-old's comments came after he struck a blistering 138 off 110 balls in India's unsuccessful chase in the third and final One-Day International against England on Sunday, amid reports that the match at Lord's could be his last appearance in Indian colours.

The hundred ended a lean run in which Sharma had gone 11 ODIs without reaching three figures, a stretch that fuelled questions about his place ahead of next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. However, the opener retained the backing of the team management.

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"My job is with the bat, come and play, represent my country, represent my team. That's what I have been told to do since my debut so that's what I am going to do," Sharma said in an interview on the Indian cricket board's website.

"The noise since I made my debut was there. And till the time I am going to stay here, it is always going to be there.

"So it doesn't really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field, try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there. If there is no noise, there is no fun."

Despite Rohit's innings, India lost the match and conceded the ODI series 2-1.

India next travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match Twenty20 International series from July 23-26 before touring Sri Lanka for a test series next month.

Source: Reuters
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