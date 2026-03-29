Romania coach Lucescu hospitalised after falling sick before training

March 29 : Romania coach Mircea Lucescu has been hospitalised after falling sick during a meeting before a training session, effectively ruling him out of their trip to Slovakia for a friendly, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) said on Sunday.

The 80-year-old, a former Romania international who has previously managed Inter Milan and Turkey, was given first aid by the national team's medical staff before emergency service crews helped stabilize him, the FRF said in a statement.

"At this time, the state of the coach is stable. However, according to the medical protocols in force and to eliminate any risk, Mircea Lucescu was transported to a hospital... for thorough investigations and specialized monitoring," the FRF added.

Romania, who were eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers by Turkey on Thursday, will play Slovakia in a friendly on Tuesday.