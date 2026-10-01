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Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus
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Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus
Soccer Football - Nations League - Group A4 - Norway v Portugal - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - September 27, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the stadium ahead of the match Lise Aserud/NTB via REUTERS
Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Portugal Training - Copenhagen, Denmark - September 30, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot arrive ahead of training Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.
01 Oct 2026 02:55AM
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COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 : Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Wednesday he had left Portugal's training camp after a turbulent few hours in Copenhagen, amid reports of a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, on the eve of their Nations League match against Denmark.

"Following the national team manager's press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team's training camp," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, adding that he would tell Portuguese fans "the truth about the reasons behind my departure" in due course.

The Portugal squad later arrived at their hotel without Ronaldo and without Jesus, with the whereabouts of both still unknown.

Source: Reuters
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