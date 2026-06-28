Ronaldo plays on as Portugal's Martinez defends marathon minutes at World Cup

MIAMI, June 27 : Portugal coach Roberto Martinez defended Cristiano Ronaldo after his skipper played another 90 minutes in the 0-0 World Cup Group K draw with Colombia, as his side finished in second place on Saturday, while the tournament's biggest names took a breather.

Leading scorers like Argentina's Lionel Messi did not start the final group game while Norway's Erling Haaland was rested, but Ronaldo has played every minute of every game so far.

The 41-year-old forward has faced criticism for his lack of contribution in Portugal games, particularly his limited defensive work when the rest of the team tracks back, but Martinez dismissed comparisons with other players' game-time.

"Obviously we don't compare players in our team with other players to make decisions. I think that would be quite childish and very unprofessional," he told reporters.

"I can tell you that we monitor all the (player) information that we get live during the games.

"There are different positions on the pitch that need different needs and we monitor that down to the detail.

"Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time. It's more a question of mentally being strong and always being disciplined in his position.

"There is no issue, physically or mentally, for Cristiano in today's game to play the 90 minutes. Maybe the next game we need to make a change, but that's like any other player."

JOTA ANNIVERSARY

Portugal reached the knockout stage in second place and face Croatia in the Round of 32 on Thursday, a match that carries special significance as it will be played one day before the anniversary of the death of their forward Diogo Jota.

Jota was remembered prior to kickoff on Saturday when his image was beamed on the screens in the stadium just as the Portuguese national anthem finished and Martinez viewed the upcoming anniversary as an inspiration.

"Obviously, every day is difficult. When you are training, there are always moments that Diogo Jota comes back into our memories. So I wouldn't say that the anniversary needs to be especially difficult. I would say that it's a little bit of a celebration," Martinez said.

"We need to honour Diogo Jota. It's a moment to cherish, that everything we started in this team started with him. We won the Nations League with him. He's probably the sign and the light of the biggest stimulation that we have.

"We want to win the World Cup for him. The anniversary is just a moment that makes the game Diogo Jota's game.

"It's not a difficult moment, the difficulty is every day when he's not there physically ... Probably moments like this, when you don't win a game, the reference of having his desire, his belief, is always very clear in our presence."