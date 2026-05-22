Logo
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo's brace fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title with 4-1 win over Damac
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo's brace fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title with 4-1 win over Damac

Ronaldo's brace fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title with 4-1 win over Damac
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Damac - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 21, 2026 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Pro League REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Ronaldo's brace fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title with 4-1 win over Damac
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Damac - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 21, 2026 Fans celebrate after Al Nassr wins the Saudi Pro League REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Ronaldo's brace fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title with 4-1 win over Damac
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Damac - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 21, 2026 Fans celebrate after Al Nassr wins the Saudi Pro League REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Ronaldo's brace fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title with 4-1 win over Damac
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Damac - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 21, 2026 Al Nassr's Joao Felix celebrates after Cristiano Ronaldo scores their third goal REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Ronaldo's brace fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title with 4-1 win over Damac
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Damac - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 21, 2026 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with children after winning the Saudi Pro League REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
22 May 2026 05:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 21 : Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Al Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title with a 4-1 victory over Damac on the final day of the season, with Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also on the scoresheet for Jorge Jesus's side.

The win meant Al Nassr finished on 86 points, two clear of rivals Al Hilal, who beat Al Fayha 1-0 but were left to settle for second place.

The triumph marks Al Nassr's first league crown since 2019 and the first Saudi title for Ronaldo, who joined the team in late 2022.

Al Nassr broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Mane rose to meet a Joao Felix corner, powering a header past the goalkeeper.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

They extended their lead in the 52nd minute when Coman weaved past the defence before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike from outside the area into the bottom corner.

Damac were handed a lifeline when Morlaye Sylla converted a penalty in the 58th minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.

Ronaldo restored the two-goal cushion five minutes later, curling a sublime free kick into the net to make it 3-1.

The Portuguese great put the result beyond doubt in the 81st minute. He pounced on a loose ball after the Damac defence failed to clear a cross, smashing a powerful shot into the top corner.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement