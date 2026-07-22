Rowing-Norwegian Olympic champion Tufte dead at 50

July 21 : Olympic rowing champion Olaf Tufte has died at the age of 50, the Norwegian's family said on Tuesday.

Tufte captured two gold medals, a silver and a bronze during his Olympic career that spanned seven Games from Atlanta in 1996 to Tokyo in 2021.

He won the gold in single sculls in Athens in 2004 and again four years later in Beijing.

In the Tokyo Games, he competed in the quadruple sculls at the age of 45, ending in ninth place. At the World Championships, he won two golds, one silver, and three bronze medals.

He was found unconscious at his family farm on Monday, according to a statement cited by Norwegian media.

"Medical personnel arrived quickly at the scene and life-saving first aid was initiated before Tufte was airlifted to hospital for further treatment," the statement said.

"There were no witnesses to the incident and no suspicion of a workplace accident."