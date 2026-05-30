Logo
Logo

Sport

Rublev's red mane grows on fans as results shift perception
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Rublev's red mane grows on fans as results shift perception

Rublev's red mane grows on fans as results shift perception
May 29, 2026; Paris, France; Andrey Rublev returns a shot during his match against Nuno Borges of Portugal on day six at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
Rublev's red mane grows on fans as results shift perception
May 29, 2026; Paris, France; Nuno Borges of Portugal returns a shot during his match against Andrey Rublev on day six at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
30 May 2026 12:42AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, May 29 : Andrey Rublev shrugged off the mystique around his unmistakable mane of red hair, saying at the French Open on Friday that there were no secrets to his look and his rise up the world rankings shaped how it was perceived.

Rublev's shaggy hair has grown noticeably longer in recent months and has remained largely undisturbed by the sweat and the stress of competition, becoming as recognisable as his striking forehand and sometimes volatile temper.

"No secrets, I guess I was just lucky. The way I wake up is the way it is," world number 13 Rublev told reporters following his 7-5 7-6(2) 7-6(2) third round win over Nuno Borges.

"No, to be honest, of course I take care of my hair."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Rublev said the attention around his hair had shifted with his results over time, turning from curiosity and ridicule into admiration as his ranking climbed.

"It's funny because when I was far away from the top 10, it was the opposite. Can he have a normal haircut? What's this with his hair? He looks like a monkey. He has no money to have a haircut?" the former world number five from Russia added.

"Then when you start to be a better player, somehow you appear to the top 10, it's like 'wow, what hair he has, what style, he's a rockstar'.

"I had all my life, this hair. How that opinion changes, you know? Of course I'm taking care (of it), but not (going) crazy."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement