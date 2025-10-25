Logo
Logo

Sport

Rugby League-Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Rugby League-Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley

Rugby League-Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley
Rugby League - England v Australia - First Test - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2025 Australia's Reece Walsh scores their first try Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Rugby League-Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley
Rugby League - England v Australia - First Test - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2025 England's Ethan Havard clashes with Australia's Keaon Koloamatangi Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Rugby League-Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley
Rugby League - England v Australia - First Test - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2025 England players react after Australia scores their third try Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Rugby League-Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley
Rugby League - England v Australia - First Test - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2025 England's Tom Johnstone in action with Australia's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Rugby League-Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley
Rugby League - England v Australia - First Test - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 25, 2025 Australia's Harry Grant in action with England's Jez Litten and Alex Walmsley Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
25 Oct 2025 11:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Australia outclassed England 26-6 at Wembley to win the opening test of the first Ashes rugby league series for 22 years on Saturday as two tries each for star fullback Reece Walsh and Angus Crichton were a fair reflection of their dominance.

Australia have won the last 13 series since Britain’s last success in 1970 and always looked to have more in attack against an England team whose early strong defence became ragged and who failed to execute when their few try-scoring chances arose.

After an attritional first quarter, the Kangaroos finally made space for Walsh’s opening try and two scores early in the second half by Crichton effectively settled it before Walsh got his second as Nathan Clearly landed four conversions and a penalty.

Daryl Clark’s late consolation gave England something to cling on to ahead of the second test at Everton FC’s new ground next Saturday, with the third at Headingley, Leeds the following week, but they will need a lot more to turn the series around.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement