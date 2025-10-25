Rugby League-Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley

LONDON :Australia outclassed England 26-6 at Wembley to win the opening test of the first Ashes rugby league series for 22 years on Saturday as two tries each for star fullback Reece Walsh and Angus Crichton were a fair reflection of their dominance.

Australia have won the last 13 series since Britain’s last success in 1970 and always looked to have more in attack against an England team whose early strong defence became ragged and who failed to execute when their few try-scoring chances arose.

After an attritional first quarter, the Kangaroos finally made space for Walsh’s opening try and two scores early in the second half by Crichton effectively settled it before Walsh got his second as Nathan Clearly landed four conversions and a penalty.

Daryl Clark’s late consolation gave England something to cling on to ahead of the second test at Everton FC’s new ground next Saturday, with the third at Headingley, Leeds the following week, but they will need a lot more to turn the series around.