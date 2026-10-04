Rugby league-Nawaqanitawase tries fire Roosters to 16th NRL title

SYDNEY, Oct 4 : Dual-code international winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored two tries as the Sydney Roosters edged the Newcastle Knights 19-18 in the National Rugby League final on Sunday, securing the foundation club a 16th title.

Nawaqanitawase, who could represent Australia at both the league and union World Cups over the next 12 months, crossed either side of halftime to help crush Newcastle hopes of a massive upset in front of a crowd of 80,814 at Stadium Australia.

Newcastle were looking to take the title back to their industrial port city for the first time since 2001 and scored the first two tries of the contest through Francis Manuleleua and skipper Kalyn Ponga to take an early 12-0 lead.

Nawaqanitawase, playing the final game of his two-year stint at the Roosters before his return to rugby union, cut the deficit from a clever kick and chase five minutes before the break, however.

Newcastle defended several sets on their own line at the start of the second half but Roosters centre Billy Smith forced his way over in the 47th minute for a converted try that locked up the scores at 12-12.

Sam Walker put the Sydney side in front for the first time with a penalty seven minutes later, and Nawaqanitawase added his second try in the right corner before the hour mark to extend the lead to 18-12.

Experienced five-eighth Daly Cherry-Evans, playing his last NRL game before his switch to England's Super League, slotted a field goal to extend the advantage to seven points but the Knights found a second wind in the remaining 11 minutes.

Summoning the spirit of last week's sensational win over the Penrith Panthers with 12 men that got them to the final, they forced their way upfield and winger Greg Marzhew crossed for a converted try that made it a one-point game with four minutes on the clock.

The Roosters, one of the two clubs remaining from the first season of what became the NRL in 1908, held on, however, to secure their first title since 2019 and fourth under long-term coach Trent Robinson.

"Credit to the Knights, they fought for 80 minutes there," said Nawaqanitawase.

"This is going to last me a lifetime, it's sad to go but I love everyone here, I love all the boys, and let's celebrate this win, far out."