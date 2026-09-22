Singapore's 'new generation' shines at Asian Games as Russel Pang sets 1,500m freestyle national record
Swimmer Russel Pang is making his Asian Games debut.
TOKYO: A day after a Singaporean teenager set a new national mark at the Asian Games, it was 16-year-old Russel Pang's turn to write his name into the record books.
At the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, the Asian Games debutant clocked a time of 15:22.16 en route to finishing second in the 1,500m freestyle B final. Pang's previous national record of 15:25.58 was set at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July.
"It feels great to know that all the work that I've put in for the past few months leading up to the Asian Games has paid off. And it's really fruitful," he told reporters.
"I was definitely hoping to go below the 15:20 mark, but nonetheless, I'm pretty happy with the time."
On Monday, 16-year-old Games debutant Tedd Chan set a new national record in the men’s 50m backstroke, eventually finishing eighth in the final.
"I'm really glad to be part of this new generation, and I hope to make Singapore proud," said Pang, who is also the 800m freestyle national record holder.
Later in the morning, Gan Ching Hwee booked her spot in the 400m freestyle final when she finished fifth overall in the heats (4:13.05).
Japan's Waka Kobori was the top qualifier, with China's Yang Peiqi and Li Bingjie second and third.
Earlier in the Games, the 23-year-old took her first Asiad medal, a silver in the 1,500m freestyle, rewriting her previous national mark. Gan's time of 8:29.56 for the first 800m of the race also broke the national record for the 800m freestyle.
"She's been great. Definitely one of the best teammates I've had," said Pang about Gan.
"On days that it's been really tiring for me, she is always the one behind encouraging me to just work through it and (telling me) how the next day will be better."
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