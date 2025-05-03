Russell breaks American record in 100m hurdles at Grand Slam Track

Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell set an American record in the 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami on Friday, breaking the tape in 12.17 seconds for the second-fastest time ever recorded in the event.

The 24-year-old Russell looked stunned when she saw the time on the scoreboard after edging fellow American Tia Jones, who had the third-fastest time ever recorded with 12.19 seconds in the first race of the day. Jamaica's Ackera Nugent was third.

The competition on a hot day at Ansin Sports Complex had the maximum allowable tailwind with 2.0.

"I can't even tell you," she said with a look of disbelief of her face after the race.

"These women bring out the best in me."

Keni Harrison previously owned the American record after finishing in 12.20 seconds in 2016.

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria is the world record holder with a time of 12.12 seconds at the 2022 World Championships.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden stormed to victory in the women's 100m with a blistering 10.75 seconds in conditions that exceeded the wind limit.

American Tamari Davis finished second in 10.79 seconds, with Favour Ofili of Nigeria third and American Gabby Thomas fourth.

Jefferson-Wooden also won the 100m at Grand Slam Track's inaugural event in Kingston, Jamaica last month.

"I want to be one of the greatest to ever do this sport," the American, who took bronze in the event at the Paris Olympics, told FloTrack.

"I don't want to be one of the ones who they say, 'She was always on the circuit, but she didn't win a lot of medals,'" she said.

"No, I want when people see Melissa Jefferson-Wooden to know that she's here and she's not here to play."

On the men's side, Irishman Andrew Coscoran won the 3000m in 8:17.56, beating out American Grant Fisher and England's George Mills.

The three-day event in Miami marks the second Grand Slam Track meet of its first season.

The circuit was created by four-times Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson and is a direct challenge to the Diamond League, long the standard-bearer for the sport worldwide, which hosts 15 meetings each year in cities from Xiamen to Zurich.