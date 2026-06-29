Logo
Logo

Sport

Russell ends long wait with 'cold-blooded' win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Russell ends long wait with 'cold-blooded' win

Russell ends long wait with 'cold-blooded' win
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates on the podium after winning the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Russell ends long wait with 'cold-blooded' win
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates on the podium after winning the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Russell ends long wait with 'cold-blooded' win
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Russell ends long wait with 'cold-blooded' win
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell in action during the race REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Russell ends long wait with 'cold-blooded' win
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell leads into the first corner at the start of the race ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
29 Jun 2026 01:32AM (Updated: 29 Jun 2026 01:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SPIELBERG, Austria, June 28 : George Russell returned to the top of the Formula One podium in Austria on Sunday with what Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called a "cold-blooded" performance after a tough couple of months for the Briton.

Russell questioned that choice of words, preferring to see his seventh career win as "calm and controlled" while recognising he was relieved to win again for the first time since the season-opener in Australia in March.

After Melbourne, Russell's 19-year-old Italian teammate Kimi Antonelli went on a run of five wins in a row and remains 40 points clear at the top  of the standings after eight of a likely 22 rounds.

"It’s been a tough couple of months with some really tricky races, with races that felt like everything was going against me, then some races with some tough performances," said Russell, who started the year as title favourite, of a race that saw Antonelli finish third.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Obviously, I’ve got a really incredible team-mate next to me who week in, week out, is delivering some pretty spectacular performances. So, for me, going into Canada, going into Barcelona from quite a low point, I needed a lot of resilience to be able to get back and deliver some strong performances.

"To get the last two poles, to get the win here this weekend, especially on a track which I don’t think is so suited to me, I’m really, really proud."

TYRE CHALLENGE

Russell said he had never doubted his ability but getting the tyres working properly,  and getting on top of the overall package, had been a challenge.

Wolff said Russell had done everything right, with perfect execution from third practice on Saturday after Antonelli had dominated the first two sessions on Friday.

"He was quick, managed the tyres well, cold-blooded," added the Austrian. "Really happy for him.

"He knows that he can drive fast and sometimes you just have to put one and one together. Maybe ease off on yourself a little bit. Just drive...the thinking part, leave it to the people in the garage."

Wolff said the same principle applied when it came to holding off Red Bull's runner-up Max Verstappen in the race:

"Not thinking too much about strategy, not thinking too much what's the gap behind. Just go and extract the maximum out of the car. That's what he did."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement