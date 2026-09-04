Russell hits back for Mercedes in Monza practice

MONZA, Italy, Sept 4 : Formula One title contender George Russell hit back at early pacesetters Ferrari with the fastest lap of the day for Mercedes in Italian Grand Prix practice on Friday.

After favourites Ferrari fired up the fans in the first session at a sweltering Monza with Charles Leclerc leading teammate Lewis Hamilton in a potent one-two at their home 'Temple of Speed", Russell surged to the top in second practice at the super-fast circuit.

His lap of one minute and 22.559 seconds was 0.120 quicker than Leclerc, second in session two, and served a notice of intent ahead of a race he needs to win to close the 59 point gap to championship-leading teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Leclerc had clocked a best time of 1:23.008, 0.173 quicker than Hamilton, in the first practice in front of tens of thousands of fervent tifosi.

Antonelli, who is set to start from the back of the grid due to engine penalties, was third fastest in the second session and 0.141 off the pace with McLaren's reigning world champion Lando Norris fourth, Hamilton fifth and McLaren's Oscar Piastri sixth.

Norris has won the last two races and will be chasing a hat-trick on Sunday.

Ferrari, who last won at Monza with Leclerc in 2024 and are celebrating 30 years since Michael Schumacher's first Italian Grand Prix win, have brought an engine upgrade to Monza and the circuit's characteristics should suit their car.

Russell, level on points with Hamilton after 12 rounds, had been third fastest in first practice.

Liam Lawson, standing in again for the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull, was fourth and 12th respectively in the sessions.

The first session was red-flagged after Cadillac's development driver Colton Herta, standing in for Mexican Sergio Perez to gain experience in the session, came to a halt by the side of the track.