Russell wins Azerbaijan GP to cut Antonelli's title lead

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept 26 : Briton George Russell won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position at the Baku City Circuit on Saturday to cut Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's Formula One world championship lead to 66 points.

The 28-year-old claimed his third victory of the season, having also won the opening race in Australia and the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

Four-times Formula One world champion Max Verstappen finished second in Baku and his Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar completed the podium.

Antonelli, 20, hit the wall at Turn One during the opening phase of qualifying on Friday and started 16th on the grid. He made a superb recovery to finish fifth in the race.