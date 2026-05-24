Russell wins Montreal sprint as Antonelli fumes

MONTREAL, May 23 : George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday with Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli third and crying foul as the gloves came off between the Mercedes teammates.

McLaren's reigning world champion Lando Norris, winner of the previous sprint in Miami, was second after 23 laps of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Russell's second sprint victory of the season cut Antonelli's lead to 18 points with the 19-year-old Italian fuming after the Mercedes pair almost collided in battling for the lead.

Team boss Toto Wolff intervened, telling Antonelli to "concentrate on the driving, please, not on the radio moaning" after the Italian complained Russell had pushed him off and deserved a penalty.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Andrew Heavens)