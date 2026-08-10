Russian federation files fresh CAS challenge against World Athletics sanctions

Aug 10 : Russian Athletics has lodged a new claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport challenging sanctions imposed by World Athletics as the federation seeks to restore the participation of Russian athletes in international competition.

The federation said on Monday that the latest appeal targets restrictions it argues infringe its rights and prevent it from fully representing Russian athletes internationally.

Russian athletes have been excluded from international competition under World Athletics since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The world governing body for the sport has repeatedly maintained sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes, citing the war and broader concerns about the integrity of international sport.

Russian Athletics said the measures have left it unable to participate in World Athletics decision-making processes, including council meetings and votes, and have prevented Russian officials and specialists from taking part in coaching conferences, seminars and professional development programmes.

"The sanctions against Russian Athletics are unprecedented. No other sports federation faces such severe restrictions," Boris Yaryshevskiy, chief executive director of Russian Athletics, said in a statement.

"They not only hinder the federation's normal operation but also hold back the development of athletics in Russia, particularly among young athletes, preventing us from properly representing our sport in the international arena."

The federation said it would continue pursuing legal action aimed at lifting the sanctions and was already preparing further steps.

World Athletics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest filing comes after Russian Athletics lodged a separate appeal on July 9 challenging a World Athletics Council decision to extend the suspension of Russian athletes from international competition.

The council reaffirmed the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes on July 3.

Russian Athletics said it had retained international sports lawyers with experience in CAS proceedings to represent it in the arbitration process.

World Athletics has been among the most restrictive international federations in its approach to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

While some sports have allowed limited participation by Russian athletes as neutrals, athletics has continued to exclude competitors from Russia and Belarus from international events.

CAS, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, serves as sport's highest arbitration body and hears disputes involving athletes, federations and governing organisations.