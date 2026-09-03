Ruthless Muchova routs Boulter to reach US Open third round

NEW YORK, Sept 2 : World number seven Karolina Muchova stormed into the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday with a crushing 6-1 6-0 victory over Britain's Katie Boulter.

Rain forced the meeting to be moved to the roofed Louis Armstrong Stadium and the two-time semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows was ruthless from start to finish.

The world number 62 briefly threatened to make a contest of it, breaking in Muchova's first service game, but she struggled to find any rhythm after that.

Muchova recovered immediately and took full advantage of Boulter's unforced errors, 15 of which came in the first set alone, to take the opener.

The second followed much the same script, with the Czech continuing to dictate play while Boulter failed to hold serve throughout the match, allowing Muchova to secure the win in under an hour.

"I was happy about my composure. We changed courts to this one with the roof, so of course I'm really happy with the way I adapted," Muchova said on court.

Muchova, who claimed the mixed doubles title in New York with compatriot Jakub Mensik, will next face the winner of the all-American clash between Emma Navarro and Caty McNally.