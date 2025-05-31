Ruthless Sinner humbles Lehecka as Americans dig deep at French Open

PARIS :World number one Jannik Sinner flattened Jiri Lehecka into the French Open clay to make the fourth round but a trio of American women led by Coco Gauff had to dig deep to progress on Saturday.

As grey skies enveloped Roland Garros in the morning, Sinner won the opening 11 games against Czech Lehecka as fans checked their watches against the scoreboard in disbelief.

Lehecka drew loud cheers when he finally got on the board but Sinner continued his masterclass with brutal clarity to secure a 6-0 6-1 6-2 win.

"I think in early stages of Grand Slams it's good that you don't spend so much time, if you have the chance, on court. So I'm happy to do that," Sinner said.

"In the other way, matches like this can change quickly, because if you don't start well in one set and the match can go long and then you cannot control it."

Up next for Sinner is a clash with Andrey Rublev, who advanced after injured Frenchman Arthur Fils pulled out.

BEST FORM

Marketa Vondrousova is also no stranger to injuries and the Czech looked to be finding her best form again on Parisian clay.

She claimed the opening set against Jessica Pegula on Court Philippe Chatrier but the American third seed was too good when it mattered to close out a 3-6 6-4 6-2 win.

She will next face Lois Boisson, who won the all-French clash against Elsa Jacquemot 6-3 0-6 7-5.

Second seed Coco Gauff also had trouble against a Czech but came through a shaky second set to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-1 7-6(3) before Madison Keys sharpened up after a slow start to save three match points and beat compatriot Sofia Kenin 4-6 6-3 7-5.

Eight American women and men have advanced to last 16, matching the country's record from 1985.

Third seed Alexander Zverev sparkled as sunshine parted the clouds in the afternoon, the German downing Flavio Cobolli 6-2 7-6(4) 6-1 to reach the fourth round in Paris for an eighth consecutive year.

Zverev next faces Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who outlasted American Ethan Quinn 4-6 6-1 6-7(2) 6-1 6-4.

'LUCKY CHARM'

Russian 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva outclassed Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 6-3 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen and the sixth seed attributed the comfortable win to a colourful drawing a young supporter left on her bench.

"Wherever that little girl is, I want to thank her, because it's my lucky charm," added sixth seed Andreeva, who became the youngest woman to complete 10 Roland Garros singles match wins since Swiss two-times runner-up Martina Hingis.

Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa would have wished for a bit of luck against a dominant Daria Kasatkina but bowed out 6-1 7-5 to the Russian-born 17th seed who now represents Australia.

"I was ready for a difficult match," said Kasatkina, who can expect another big test against Andreeva next.

"I knew if she got a chance, she would take it straight away. But I'm really proud of myself and how I handled the situation."

Jack Draper's campaign continued in style when the Briton ended Brazilian poster boy Joao Fonseca's run with a ruthless 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory.

Three-times champion Novak Djokovic plays qualifier Filip Misolic in the evening session seeking his 99th match victory at Roland Garros to equal his tally at the Australian Open, where he has won 10 titles.