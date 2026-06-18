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Ruto invites Arsenal after Kenyan fans celebrate title win
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Ruto invites Arsenal after Kenyan fans celebrate title win

Ruto invites Arsenal after Kenyan fans celebrate title win

Kenya's President William Ruto attends an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

18 Jun 2026 01:55AM
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EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 17 : Kenya's soccer-mad President William Ruto, an avid Arsenal fan, said on Thursday he had invited the Premier League champions to visit after thousands of jubilant supporters flooded Nairobi's streets to celebrate the club’s first title in more than 20 years.

The North London side ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League crown at the end of May, sparking wild celebrations across the Kenyan capital.

"Arsenal finally closed the gap and it was a huge celebration. I was shocked in Nairobi," Ruto told Reuters in an interview at the G7 summit in France.

"It was a big celebration and I am trying to see whether sometime next year Arsenal can come to Kenya," he said.

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Thousands of Kenyan Arsenal supporters took to the streets dressed in the club's red and white colours and waving flags as Arsenal saw off competition from close rivals Manchester City.

"I have sent an invitation because I think it would be a great moment for Arsenal to come to Kenya. They have great fans," Ruto said.

Source: Reuters
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