Rutter rescues point for Brighton with late equaliser against West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 7, 2025 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 7, 2025 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 7, 2025 West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 7, 2025 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk REUTERS/Toby Melville
08 Dec 2025 12:06AM
BRIGHTON, England, Dec 7 : Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 1-1 draw at home by West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday after Jarrod Bowen's stunning second-half goal for the visitors was cancelled out by Georginio Rutter's equaliser in stoppage time.

After a goalless opening half played in driving rain and swirling winds, West Ham scored in the 73rd minute from a counter-attack after pouncing on a Brighton error, with Bowen stretching on the slide to direct an effort inside the far post.

As West Ham looked to defend their lead, Brighton surged forward and they were eventually rewarded in the 91st minute when Rutter fired home from close range, with VAR awarding the goal after a check for handball in the build-up.

The result leaves West Ham in the relegation zone in 18th place with 13 points, two behind Nottingham Forest, while Brighton moved up to seventh with 23 points.

Source: Reuters
