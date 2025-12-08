Rutter rescues point for Brighton with late equaliser against West Ham

BRIGHTON, England, Dec 7 : Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 1-1 draw at home by West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday after Jarrod Bowen's stunning second-half goal for the visitors was cancelled out by Georginio Rutter's equaliser in stoppage time.

After a goalless opening half played in driving rain and swirling winds, West Ham scored in the 73rd minute from a counter-attack after pouncing on a Brighton error, with Bowen stretching on the slide to direct an effort inside the far post.

As West Ham looked to defend their lead, Brighton surged forward and they were eventually rewarded in the 91st minute when Rutter fired home from close range, with VAR awarding the goal after a check for handball in the build-up.

The result leaves West Ham in the relegation zone in 18th place with 13 points, two behind Nottingham Forest, while Brighton moved up to seventh with 23 points.