Rybakina topples Pegula to book place in WTA Finals title clash

RIYADH :Elena Rybakina came from a set down to dismantle Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-4 6-3 on Friday and make the WTA Finals title clash, where the Kazakh will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova for a shot at her first season-ending crown.

World number one Sabalenka meets American Anisimova next at the King Saud University Sports Arena in a rematch of their U.S. Open final in September, which the Belarusian won in straight sets to claim her fourth Grand Slam trophy.

Pegula dialled up the intensity after an early exchange of breaks in the opening set, as the 2023 runner-up eased to a 4-2 lead when Rybakina appeared to struggle with accuracy due to a shoulder issue sustained during her warm-up a day earlier.

The 31-year-old promptly closed out the first set thanks to Rybakina's 25th unforced error, but there was a sudden shift in momentum in the next set as she found herself 1-4 behind and in danger of being dragged the distance.

Pegula recovered her rhythm and pushed hard in her bid to draw level in the set, but Rybakina responded fiercely in the 10th game to force a decider, where the pair swapped breaks again in a tight battle.

A forehand into the net from Pegula at the end of the eighth game handed the advantage back to Rybakina, who remained calm to hold in the next game and secure the victory and remain unbeaten in the season finale.