Saatva to provide mattresses for athletes at LA28

Saatva has been selected to be the official provider of mattresses and bedding for athletes at the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, the American company said on Monday.

The beds provided to athletes at Olympic villages have become a contentious issue over the last few years.

Cardboard bed frames were introduced at the Tokyo 2020 Games for sustainability reasons, with some media reports claiming they were "anti-sex beds" made to collapse under the weight of more than one person to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beds were criticised by some athletes, with U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston saying they were "uncomfortable".

Similar beds were used by the Paris 2024 organisers and the mattresses at last year's Games were made of the same material used in fishing nets and were made by the Japanese brand Airweave.

In a statement, Saatva said it had "been named the Official Mattress and Restorative Sleep Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA".

It added that it would "provide mattresses, linens, and pillows to athletes for the LA28 Games, ensuring they get the restorative sleep critical to recovery and overall well-being during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The Games will take place between July 14-30, 2028.