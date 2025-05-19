Logo
Saatva to provide mattresses for athletes at LA28
Sport

Saatva to provide mattresses for athletes at LA28

Saatva to provide mattresses for athletes at LA28
FILE PHOTO: LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman speaks during a press conference held by the International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover and IOC Vice President and LA28 Coordination Commission Chair Nicole Hoevertsz look on, at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
Saatva to provide mattresses for athletes at LA28
FILE PHOTO: An LA2028 sign is seen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
19 May 2025 09:05PM (Updated: 19 May 2025 09:09PM)
19 May 2025 09:05PM (Updated: 19 May 2025 09:09PM)

Saatva has been selected to be the official provider of mattresses and bedding for athletes at the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, the American company said on Monday.

The beds provided to athletes at Olympic villages have become a contentious issue over the last few years.

Cardboard bed frames were introduced at the Tokyo 2020 Games for sustainability reasons, with some media reports claiming they were "anti-sex beds" made to collapse under the weight of more than one person to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beds were criticised by some athletes, with U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston saying they were "uncomfortable".

Similar beds were used by the Paris 2024 organisers and the mattresses at last year's Games were made of the same material used in fishing nets and were made by the Japanese brand Airweave.

In a statement, Saatva said it had "been named the Official Mattress and Restorative Sleep Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA".

It added that it would "provide mattresses, linens, and pillows to athletes for the LA28 Games, ensuring they get the restorative sleep critical to recovery and overall well-being during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The Games will take place between July 14-30, 2028.

Source: Reuters
