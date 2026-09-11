Sabalenka beats Pegula, moves closer to US Open 'three-peat'

NEW YORK, Sept 10 : Aryna Sabalenka eliminated top American Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open final on Thursday, moving one win away from a rare third consecutive title at the hardcourt Grand Slam.

The top seed simmered with frustration early in the match before finding her best level, sending over 29 winners and seven aces before closing it out with an unreturnable shot deep in the American's territory.

Third seed Pegula, runner-up in 2024, had no answer to the Belarusian's power and allowed costly mistakes to creep into her game in the second set.

"I was so desperate for the win, I wanted it badly," said Sabalenka, who will feature in the title match for a fourth straight year, playing either 2023 champion Coco Gauff or second seed Elena Rybakina

Pegula saved an early break point with a fine forehand winner, while Sabalenka showed signs of frustration, whacking her racket on the court after a double fault in the ninth game.

The defending champion threw her racket to the ground as Pegula held her serve in the 10th, but hit her stride to break her opponent from the baseline on set point.

Sabalenka used her best weapon to her advantage again to go up 3-1 in the second set, firing off a forehand winner from the baseline on break point, and sealed the match with another break.

"No complaints," said Sabalenka, who lost in her last encounter against Pegula at the Berlin semi-finals in June. "I'm super happy to pull out that kind of tennis."

Sabalenka earned the respect of the partisan crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, where former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama appeared to wild applause from the fans in the first match of the night on the showpiece court.

If she can hoist the trophy on Saturday, Sabalenka would become the first to "three-peat" at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams picked up her third title in a row 12 years ago.

The Belarusian would join Williams and Chris Evert as the only women to achieve the feat in the Open Era.

"You guys are the best and your respect for me is priceless," Sabalenka told the fans after the match. "I know you wanted her (Pegula) to win but thank you for being so respectful to me."