Sabalenka dials up tension by using phone to photograph contested mark

World number one Aryna Sabalenka took matters into her own hands and used a mobile phone to photograph a disputed ball mark when the umpire refused her request to take another look during her win over Elise Mertens at the Stuttgart Open on Saturday.

Sabalenka looked bemused when an out call went against her to give Belgian Mertens the first service break and a 4-3 lead in the opening set of their quarter-final, and a check by umpire Miriam Bley confirmed the call.

The Belarusian went to look for herself and when Bley refused her call to check again, Sabalenka borrowed a phone from one of her team members and took a photo of the mark to a mixture of cheers and whistles from the crowd.

Bley then gave Sabalenka a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct but the player put the incident behind her to break back immediately and went on to win 6-4 6-1.

Bley and Sabalenka shook hands after the match, which left the player with the impression that all was not forgiven.

"When I gave her a handshake there was a very interesting look and a very strong handshake, never had it before," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview.

Asked if she had returned the pressure in the handshake, Sabalenka said: "No, it's okay, why would I play this game with someone like her?"

Sabalenka will meet Jasmine Paolini in the semi-finals after the Italian defeated American Coco Gauff 6-4 6-3.