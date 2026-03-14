Sabalenka says players must halt points for video reviews after Indian Wells controversy

March 14 : World number one Aryna Sabalenka said players must halt points straightaway to seek a video review for hindrance and not wait to decide, after Daniil Medvedev's dispute with Jack Draper sparked controversy at Indian Wells.

Medvedev earned a late break in his 6-1 7-5 victory after a contentious hindrance call from chair umpire Aurelie Tourte, who ruled via video review that Draper's raised arm distracted the Russian. The review was requested once the point ended.

Draper insisted he had not caused a major distraction but the umpire stuck with her decision to award Medvedev the point, prompting jeers from fans.

According to the video review procedures for Indian Wells, as listed by the ATP and WTA, reviews can be sought after point-ending shots or if a player immediately stops play.

"What I think is really awkward is you can finish the point and then ask for that," Sabalenka told reporters on Friday.

"Because if you really got bothered, then you should stop immediately and ask for the video review ... if he would have won the point, he wouldn't probably ask for the video review, right? I don't really think that's the way it should be.

"If he got bothered, (he should) ask for the video review straightaway."

Video review technology has been available on all courts at the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments since February last year, allowing players to challenge umpiring decisions on foul shots and hindrances among other issues.

Umpires can also call hindrance without a player seeking a review, as happened with Sabalenka for excessive grunting in a rally during her Australian Open semi-final win over Elina Svitolina in January.

"With me, it was unnecessary for the referee to call that one. About Daniil, theoretically he (Draper) made the move, but I don't think it bothered Daniil that much," she said.

Sabalenka faces Elena Rybakina in the Indian Wells final on Sunday, a rematch of their Melbourne Park title clash.