Logo
Logo

Sport

Sabalenka steamrolls into US Open semis, home fans await 'Battle of the Billionaires'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sabalenka steamrolls into US Open semis, home fans await 'Battle of the Billionaires'

Sabalenka steamrolls into US Open semis, home fans await 'Battle of the Billionaires'
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Sabalenka steamrolls into US Open semis, home fans await 'Battle of the Billionaires'
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her quarter final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sabalenka steamrolls into US Open semis, home fans await 'Battle of the Billionaires'
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Tommy Paul of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Sabalenka steamrolls into US Open semis, home fans await 'Battle of the Billionaires'
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates after winning his round of 16 match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Sabalenka steamrolls into US Open semis, home fans await 'Battle of the Billionaires'
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2026 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts during his quarter final match against Alex Michelsen of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
09 Sep 2026 02:52AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2026 03:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Sept 8 : Aryna Sabalenka survived the biggest test of her title defence against sixth seed Linda Noskova to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday, as fans awaited an all-American "Battle of the Billionaires" later in the programme.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz has defied concerns surrounding his long injury layoff and is due up in the final match of the night at Flushing Meadows against eighth seed Ben Shelton.

Sabalenka had not dropped a set this year in New York but found herself pushed to the limit in a 7-6(1) 3-6 7-6(10-7) win over Noskova, recovering from a mid-match dip in her form to reach her sixth consecutive U.S. Open semi-final.

The highly anticipated meeting between the Czech Wimbledon champion and the U.S. Open titleholder lived up to all expectations and the Belarusian clinched victory with a gutsy ace from a second serve.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"What a battle," said Sabalenka, who added to her reputation as one of the hardest players to beat in tiebreaks. 

"I'm speechless right now because I was pushing myself to the limit."

A quarter-final meeting between U.S. fan favourite Frances Tiafoe and his compatriot Alex Michelsen was underway on Arthur Ashe Stadium, as both bid to end a 23-year American men's drought at the major.

Michelsen, who is younger than that dry spell at 22 years old, has largely flown under the radar at Flushing Meadows and is hoping to extend his deepest run at the majors, while the veteran Tiafoe is eyeing a third trip to the penultimate stage.

The match was the first of two all-American contests at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday, as third seed Jessica Pegula plays Emma Navarro in the evening programme, a clash that has quickly been dubbed "the Battle of the Billionaires."

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula, is among three who could overtake Sabalenka as the world number one at this tournament, and she has triumphed in all four of her prior meetings with Navarro, the daughter of billionaire businessman Ben Navarro.

Shelton will need the U.S. fans' full support against fearsome titleholder Alcaraz, who has lost just one of his last 32 matches at the majors beginning with his title run at last year’s Roland Garros. The American is vying for his second U.S. Open semi-final berth.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement