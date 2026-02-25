Sailing-Argo wins Caribbean 600 multihull honours in 36-hour duel

Feb 25 : Jason Carroll's MOD70 Argo claimed multihull line honours in the 2026 RORC Caribbean 600 on Wednesday, completing the punishing 600-nautical-mile course in just over a day and a half.

The American-flagged trimaran crossed the finish line on Wednesday in an elapsed time of 1 day, 12 hours, 1 minute and 46 seconds after navigating the demanding Caribbean course that weaves around 11 islands.

Carroll's eight-man crew aboard Argo included Alister Richardson, Brian Thompson, Chad Corning, Charles Ogletree, James Dodd, Pete Cumming and Sam Goodchild, who maintained blistering speeds throughout the race to secure victory.

Jon Desmond's MOD70 Final Final Zoulou finished second, crossing the line just one mile behind Argo in a finish that underlined the fierce competition at the front of the multihull fleet.

The result caps a thrilling battle in one of offshore sailing's premier events, with the multihull fleet tackling a 600-mile course renowned for its tactical complexity and testing conditions around the Caribbean islands.

Starting and finishing in English Harbour, the course loops around 11 islands — including Barbuda, Nevis and Guadeloupe — mixing open-water legs with tighter, tactical sections in the lee of headlands.

The fleet ranges from 100-foot maxis and high-speed multihulls to experienced amateur crews. In strong trade winds the fastest multihulls can finish in just over a day, leading monohulls in two to three days, with smaller boats taking four or five depending on conditions.