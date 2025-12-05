Sailing-Australian swimming great Thorpe to take part in Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Dec 5 : Five-times Olympic swimming gold medallist Ian Thorpe said he has joined the crew of supermaxi LawConnect as it chases a third consecutive victory in the Sydney-Hobart yacht race.

Thorpe, 43, will make his debut on Friday in the Cabbage Tree Island race, the final major offshore event ahead of the 80th Sydney to Hobart, which begins on December 26 and covers approximately 630 nautical miles (1,170 km).

"I've spent my life in and around water, but this is a completely different test, both mentally and physically," Thorpe, who won three gold medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and two more in Athens four years later, said in a statement.

"Joining the LawConnect team is an opportunity to push myself, learn something new, and be part of an incredible Australian sporting tradition."

LawConnect, one of the ultra-fast 100-foot supermaxis competing for the leading position, is aiming to defend its title after securing victory in last year's race, which was marred by the deaths of two sailors.