Logo
Logo

Sport

Sailing-Burling confirmed on Luna Rossa's sailing team for America's Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sailing-Burling confirmed on Luna Rossa's sailing team for America's Cup

Sailing-Burling confirmed on Luna Rossa's sailing team for America's Cup

FILE PHOTO: Peter Burling attends an interview in Barcelona, Spain October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

27 Mar 2026 09:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 27 : Helmsman Peter Burling will look to dethrone his former Team New Zealand in the America's Cup as a confirmed driver for Italian challengers Luna Rossa.

Burling won the America's Cup three times with New Zealand but parted ways with them last year after failing to agree terms.

Luna Rossa named Burling as one of four potential drivers alongside Italians Ruggero Tita, Marco Gradoni and Margherita Porro.

"We're really lucky at Luna Rossa, we've got such an amazing mix of sailors, both men and women," the 35-year-old said in a video posted by Luna Rossa.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Everyone wants to try and achieve and perform at the highest level, and I think that competition’s really healthy to drive the collective forward."

Burling, an Olympic sailing gold medallist for New Zealand and one of the sport's most successful names, joined Luna Rossa last June but his role was undefined.

The 38th America's Cup will be hosted by Naples in July 2027, the first time Italy has staged the prestigious race.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement